BREAKING: Lagos recovers another body, declare two missing from gas explosion scene

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Four days after a gas pipeline exploded in Abule Ado axis of Lagos, the State Government has confirmed recovery of another body from the rubbles, increasing the death toll from the scene to 21.

The State Government also declared two persons missing, even as it disclosed that 468 people were displaced from their homes after the gas exploded in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government.

Confirming the recovery on Thursday, Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, further disclosed that 100 persons have been moved to the Igando relief camp for adequate welfare.

“The teams continue to carry out recovery and salvage operations at the incident site. An additional body was retrieved today bringing the total number of fatalities to 21.

“468 people were displaced from their homes and 100 of them are now in the relief camp. Two missing . Our help desk remains manned and our personnel are available to manage enquiries and arrange transfer to the LASEMA relief camp for those who have need of shelter and food”.

Worried by the apprehension from relatives of victims and sympathizers, Oke-Osanyintolu appealed for calm, saying, we appeal for calm and urge members of the public to keep away from the scene. We will continue to provide updates.