Breaking: Lagos records 13 new coronavirus cases, Abuja, Oyo, Kaduna share seven

By Olawale

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The National Center for Disease control (NCDC) has disclosed that no fewer than 20 new cases of coronavirus has been recorded in Lagos, Abuja, Oyo, and Kaduna states.

NCDC, in a statement on its official social media handle on Monday, stated that Nigeria currently has 131 confirmed cases and two deaths recorded since the virus was discovered in the country.

A breakdown of the cases showed that Lagos had 81 cases, FCT- 25, Ogun- 3, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 1, Oyo- 8, Edo- 2 and Bauchi states had two cases.

Others were Osun state where two cases were recorded, Rivers-1, Benue- 1 and Kaduna- 3.

 

