Breaking: Lagos Govt. seals four additional hotels, malls over coronavirus

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

In order to prevent spread of coronavirus in Lagos, the State Government enforcement team has sealed four additional outfits, increasing the number of shut outfits to six.

The four additional outfits sealed by the enforcement team n Saturday evening include Martinos Hotel, Regency hall, Imperial hall in Ikeja Local Government and Farm City mall in Lekki axis of the State.

Earlier, the team had sealed Prime mall and Mega one Plaza in Lekki for violating the State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directives, banning any social gatherings, parties, and clubs which over 50 converged for any activities.state.

It was exclusively learned that the enforcement team which includes officials from Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Safety Commission and Policemen attached to Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Enforcement Agency (Task Force), was still on patrolling different parts of the state to ensure that residents were prevented from organising any social gathering.

The establishments were sealed barely 24 hours after Sanwo-Olu, directed law enforcement agencies to disperse and arrest any large gatherings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

After sealing the outfits, it was gathered that General Manager of LASEPA, Dolapo Fasawe, further engaged the owners on reasons they must support the government in curtailing spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, a top government official, who confirmed to Theguild the enforcement, stressed that the team would be moving around the state to ensure residents do not violate the directives.

Sanwo-Olu, while justifying the need for the restriction, said: “In South Korea, and Singapore, the disease spread largely through organized religious gatherings. The issue is of course not cause religion, but that the virus can spread through any large assemblage of people or gathering.

“To protect and save lives, law enforcement agencies, especially the Police, have been directed to enforce compliance with the directive against any assemblage of a large number of people at any location.



“You will all agree with me that these times call for us all to act responsibly and abstain from all large outings or gatherings of any kind, be they academic, family, professional, political, religious or social”, the governor added.

PICTURES FROM THE ONGOING ENFORCEMENT