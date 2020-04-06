BREAKING: Lagos Govt. discharges fresh cases of coronavirus

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has disclosed that two new cases of coronavirus have been discharged after recovering from the disease, increasing the total number of patients approved by medical officials to leave isolation centers from 29 to 31.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement on Monday, added that the two new cases were female and have been discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba axis of the state.

According to him, the two cases tested negative twice to coronavirus and were discharged for quick reintegration into the society, to further champion the fight against the virus.

He said: “We are full of appreciation to the frontline health workers working hard during this difficult time. Their successful strides in this war against COVID-19 brings us joy and hope.

“I, therefore, enjoin citizens to continue to listen and obey health advisories issued by our health experts as they coordinate resources to beat #COVID19.

“I have no doubt whatsoever that we have the upper hand in this war, we are winning and we will eventually win”, the governor added.