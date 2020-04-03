BREAKING: Lagos Govt discharges another four coronavirus cases

By NewsDesk

The Lagos State Government has discharged four additional coronavirus patients after recovering from the disease with several tests which came back negative.

It explained that with the new development, the total number of discharged persons in the state is now twenty-four.

The state’s Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the development had shown that the fight against the virus will be won with the capacity of health experts working round the clock to ensure safety of Lagosians and provide adequate care for existing patients.

Sanwo-Olu, through an update on his official Facebook account, revealed that the four patients were three females and one meal, adding that their recoveries were reassuring.

“More great news from our Infectious Disease Hospital as 4 patients; 3 females and 1 male have recovered fully, tested negative twice and have been discharged. This gives us a lot of hope as we continue to listen to our health experts and provide the resources to beat #COVID19,” he wrote.

On his part, the state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, while commending the health experts for their bravery as the world battles the pandemic, urged Nigerians, particularly Lagosians to maintain social distancing in line with measures put in place by stakeholders to curtail spread of the virus.

Speaking during a media briefing on Friday, Abayomi stressed that social distancing would help greatly in mitigating severe cases, which if not prevented, may be witnessed in the state.

“The graph is flattening. As our numbers increase, we may see some critical cases. From the numbers we have, we don’t have many numbers like that of Europe. Social distancing is so effective. You may be infected and have mild symptoms. We have only one or two cases that are severe,” he said.