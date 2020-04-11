Report on Interest

BREAKING: Lagos Govt. discharges 11yrs old, three other additional coronavirus cases

By Olawale
By Monsuru Olowoopejo
The Lagos State Government has discharged four additional coronavirus cases from its isolation facilities at  Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba, to reunite with the society.
Of the four cases discharged by the State Government was a 11-year-old boy and three other males that were certified by medical experts to have recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively to coronavirus.

 

Details later

