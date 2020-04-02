BREAKING: Lagos Govt. discharges 11 coronavirus cases

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Lagos State Government has discharged 11 additional coronavirus patients after recovering from the disease.

With the discharge of this 11 cases, the total number of discharged cases in Lagos State has increased to 19 cases with zero death.

Announcing the discharge, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a statement on Thursday, stressed that the lethal disease has tested Lagos resilience since its outbreaks in the state.

“Even as this battle continues, amid so much anxiety all over the world, I am happy to break to you, my good people of Lagos, the news of the release today of 11 more patients from our facility in Yaba. They have fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 and have been allowed to return home to their families. This brings to 18 the number of discharged patients in Lagos since the index case was reported.”

Sanwo-Olu explained that the patients include two females and nine males, who were discharged after testing negative twice consecutively to the virus.

According to him, the tests results of these patients came out negative twice is a big assurance to us that they pose no threat to the community.

The governor added: “We are, therefore, releasing them in furtherance of our commitment to a disease-free State.

“May I use this opportunity to, once again, thank our frontline health workers who took care of the patients as well as members of the Lagos State Health family and the Emergency Operation Centre for their resilience and diligence in the face of the daunting challenges confronting our State in curtailing the spread of this pandemic.

“It is a thing of joy that we have not recorded any mortality and we hope – and pray – that it remains so. We will not rest on our oars but continue to work assiduously for the full recovery of the other patients so that they can return home to their families and the community.

“I am happy to note the excitement of the patients. They are full of gratitude to our dear State that has stood by them all the way, the health workers and all those who contributed one way or the other in the fight against this unseen but vicious enemy of mankind. The Health Commissioner and all members of the medical team got kudos”.

Sanwo-Olu, however, warned that achievements recorded does not warrant accord anyone time for relaxation, saying, but to maintain our vigilance against Coronavirus because of the community infection that we are beginning to experience.