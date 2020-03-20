Breaking: Lagos gas explosion death toll jumps five days after

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Five days after gas pipeline exploded in Abule Ado community, Amuwo-Odofin Local Government, Lagos State, another body has been recovered from the rubbles, increasing the death toll from the explosion scene to 22.

The increase came hours after financial institutions visited the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to handover their donation into the N2 billion relief funds set up by the government to reintegrate the victims.

Confirming an increase in death toll, Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu, declared that one person was still missing since the explosion occurred last Sunday.

He said: “The teams continue to carry out recovery and salvage operations at the incident site. An additional body was retrieved today bringing the total number of fatalities to 22. I can confirm that 468 people were displaced from their homes and 100 of them are now in our Igando relief camp. And one is still missing.

“Our help desk remains manned and our personnel’ are available to manage enquiries and arrange transfer to the LASEMA relief camp for those who have need of shelter and food. We appeal for calm and urge members of the public to keep away from the scene”, the Director-general added.