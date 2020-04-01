Breaking: Lagos deports American coronavirus suspected man after testing positive

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Hours after coronavirus cases jumped in Lagos to 82, the State Government has sent back an American National that was infected with coronavirus back to his country.

Confirming the evacuation from Lagos, Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this in a statement on his official Social media handle, on Wednesday, did not disclose details of the American that was sent back to his country.

The commissioner, after supervising the evacuation of the American, stated that with the evacuation, the state now has 73 active coronavirus cases at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba and other isolation centers across the state.

While noting that eight persons have been discharged, the commissioner stressed that contracting the virus does not translate to a death sentence, describing it as a waiting game that would elapse after some time.

The Guild gathered that the move to return the American was to prevent a repeat of the case of a 27years old American suspected coronavirus man that died in Ekiti state last month.

Before the commissioner’s Statement, the United States Government had announced that plans have been concluded to evacuate its nationals from Nigeria.

U.S. Consulate in Lagos said the flights will depart from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and fly directly to Washington-Dulles International Airport in Virginia (Washington, D.C.) this week.

The consulate added that the U.S. Embassy in Abuja was also working to arrange a similar flight from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

It advised its citizens to go to the airport once they receive a letter indicating that they have a seat on the flight.

It warned that those without confirmation letter would be turned away and would not be allowed to enter the airport.