Breaking: Lagos Assembly suspends two lawmakers over misconduct

By News Desk

In a bid to ensure peace and harmony among lawmakers, the Lagos State House of Assembly has suspended two lawmakers indefinitely for engaging in activities that were in sharp variance with the House.

The affected lawmakers by the House decision on Monday were Lanre Oshun representing Lagos Mainland 11 and Raheem Adewale representing Ibeju-Lekki 11.

According to the House, the offense committed by both lawmakers includes gross misconduct and undermines the sanctity of the house.

The House, however, removed, Deputy Majority Leader, Olumuyiwa Jimoh; and the Chief Whip, Rotimi Abiru.

Details later