Breaking: Lagos Assembly lifts suspension on four lawmakers

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Lagos State House of Assembly has lifted the indefinite suspension earlier slammed on four lawmakers over alleged gross misconduct.

Lift of the suspension came days after efforts to resolve the crisis between Speaker of the house, Mudasiru Obasa and the affected lawmakers crumbled following an interview granted by the former chief Whip, Rotimi Abiru, who was also affected by the House decision.

Others affected by the lawmakers decision were Lanre Oshun (Mainland Constituency), Raheem Olawale (Ibeju-Lekki) and former Deputy Majority leader, Olumuyiwa Jimoh.

During a closed-door meeting between the Speaker, Mudasiru Obasa, the affected lawmakers and members of the Governor Advisory Council (GAC) in the state on Wednesday, it was agreed that all affected lawmakers should be allowed to return.

This was contained in a statement read by the speaker, Mudashiru Obasa after the meeting. Obasa said: “We resolved in recalling the suspended members, [which include] Hon. Lanre Oshun, reprezenting Mainland 1 constituency, Hon Adewale Raimi representing Ibeju Lekki 2, Hon Jimoh Wahab of Apapa constituency 1, Former deputy majority and Hon Rotimi Abiru representing Somolu 2, with immediate effect.”

Details later