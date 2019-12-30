Breaking: Lagos Assembly approves N1.168trn budget for Y2020, makes amendment

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

After seven weeks of deliberation, ‪Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday passed the Year 2020 budget of N1.168 trillion, to fast-track project completion next year.

In the approved budget, 78 amendments were made as recommended by the joint committees and approved by the House through a voice vote conducted by the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, on Monday.

The total budget for the year ending 31st December, 2020 is N1.168, 561, 893, 990 trillion as against N1.168, 562 presented by the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on November 8 to the lawmakers.

details later