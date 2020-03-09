Breaking: Lagos Assembly appoints replacements for impeached principal officers

By News Desk

Hours after Lagos House of Assembly removed two principal officers, the lawmakers have elected two other members to replace the impeached officers.

The members, after plenary unanimously on Monday elected Noheem Adams representing Eti-Osa constituency 1 as the Deputy Majority Leader while Mojisola Miranda from Apapa constituency 1 as the new Chief Whip.

Before the new election, Noheem, was the chairman of House committee on Public Private Partnerships while Miranda led the committee on Job Creation.

These lawmakers will be replacing their impeached colleagues, Olumuyiwa Jimoh, who was before his removal the Deputy Majority Leader and Rotimi Abiru, the Deputy Chief Whip, who were removed by their colleagues after a voice vote.

The House had also suspended two other lawmakers, Moshood Oshun from Mainland Constituency 2, and his colleague, Raheem Adewale from Ibeju Lekki Constituency 2.

They were suspended indefinitely for alleged gross misconduct and other infractions said to be against the rules guiding the House and its operations.

Reading our the suspension, the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, relied on the provisions of the House’ Rules and Standing Order.

He had noted that the Legislature is the hope of the people of the state but because of the conducts of the affected lawmakers, the hope seemed to be missing.

“It is of this notes that I invoke Orders 68, 71, (4)(a)(b)(11) and (111) of the Rules and Standing Order of the House in respect of gross misconduct and insubordination, actions that can destabilise the House,” he said.