Breaking: Lagos APC members protest against Gbajabiamila’s candidates imposition ahead LGs primaries

Less than 24 hours to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos chapter chairmanship and councillorship primaries, party members have marched on streets to kick against House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila’s alleged impositions of candidates for Surulere Local Government primaries, using the party leadership to screen other aspirants out.

The party faithfuls, who expressed their dissatisfaction over Gbajabiamila’s plans to handpick chairmanship and councillorship candidates for the party, appealed that the National leader of APC, Bola Tinubu, intervene and direct the lawmaker to allow all aspirants equal opportunities in becoming the party’s standard-bearer for the elections.

As gathered, the protesters barricaded major roads within the council on Friday to demand that their opinion be entertained by APC leadership since Tinubu has directed that no one should impose his candidate on other members across the state during primaries.

The protesters, who were armed with placards bearing different inscriptions to express their displeasure over new developments ahead of the primaries scheduled for Saturday, May 29th, 2021, threatened to truncate the exercise across the council.

