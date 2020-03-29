Breaking: Lagos, Abuja record 14 new cases of coronavirus

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

Hours after President Muhammadu Buhari placed a curfew on Lagos, Abuja and Ogun state, the country has recorded another 14 cases, increasing the number of confirmed cases to 111.

Of the 14 new cases recorded in the country, Lagos State had nine cases while Abuja had five new cases in the new statistics released by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

Following the new cases recorded in both states, confirmed cases in Lagos have increased to 68, FCT closely follows with 21 cases and Ogun state had three cases.

Other states battling with the scourge were Oyo- 7, Enugu-2, Edo- 2, Bauchi- 2, Osun-2, Ekiti- 1, Rivers-1, Benue- 1 and Kaduna- 1

NCDC, in a statement on Sunday released on its official social media handle, stated that currently, the country had only recorded one death since the virus broke out.