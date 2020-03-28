Breaking: Lagos 110-bed coronavirus isolation center ready for operation

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Following an increase in cases of coronavirus in Lagos, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commissioned a 110-bed isolation centre at Moblaji Johnson Arena, to tackle the scourge in the state.

The centre was unveiled hours after National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), disclosed that the state has recorded another seven cases, increasing the number of confirmed cases to 59 cases.

At the commissioning held on Saturday, Sanwo-Olu, who was accompanied by Chief Executive Officer of Guaranteed Trust Bank (GTB), Segun Agbaje, explained that the isolation center would complement already existing facilities in the state, saying, this is an isolation facility that was put up by the Lagos State Government in partnership with the commercial bank.

Other isolation centers in the state were located at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba which includes an 80-bed space and two mobile isolation centers with15-bed capacity each.

While disclosing that the facility was completed less than a week, the Governor hinted that the center was put up by the best experts in the country.

He said: “As a government, we are very happy with the level of professionalism and details that were put into the construction of this facility. This action by the GTB and the contractors further revealed the can-do spirit in Nigerians. We are very impressed with the level of commitment put into the completion of the project”.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, hinted that the facility would be converted to a bio-security centre and restrict movement flow into the center to prevent the medical staff from contacting the deadly disease in the state.

While describing the completion of the facility an incredible achievement, the commissioner disclosed that the isolation center would commence full operation “by the middle of next week”.