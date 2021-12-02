Breaking: Kidnappers free Edo DPO after days in captivity

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Fugar, Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State, Aliyu Ishaq, has regained his freedom from kidnappers after spending seven days in captivity.

As gathered, the police boss was released by his abductors on Thursday after several attempt by the security operatives to locate his whereabouts and ensure his safe return to his family and loved ones.

While The Guild cannot independently confirmed if the N50 ransom demanded by his abductors was paid before Ishaq’s eventual released, it was learnt that the police boss is currently in custody of the combined team of the state’s Anti-Kidnapping unit, Criminal Investigation Department, and IRT.

It would be recalled the DPO was kidnapped around Ise River along old Auchi–Ekperi-Agenebode Road, while his police orderly, who was in the same vehicle with him, escaped.

Details shortly…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

