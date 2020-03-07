Breaking: Keystone bank building collapse in Lagos, One dies

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah
Atleast one person has been confirmed dead when a building owned by a commercial bank, Keystone bank, collapsed in Lagos state.
The incident, theguild gathered, occurred on Saturday evening when artisans were completing renovation works on the ill-fated building.
At site of the collapsed building in Palmgrove axis, the trapped adult male labourer identified as Ezekiel Ajibola, 35yrs old, was extracted from beneath the collapsed structure by the combined effort of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and Lagos State Fire Service.
LASEMA, in a statement by its Public Affairs Officer, Nosa Okunbor, said: “upon arrival at the scene of incident, it was discovered that a one storey building belonging to KEYSTONE Bank collapsed while being renovated”.
The agency added: “However, an adult male labourer lost his life in an operation where the trapped adult male was recovered under the collapsed structure by the combined effort of the LRT and LASG fire with the aid of the agency’s light rescue equipment and handed over to Police Officers from Pedro Station.
“The entire premises has been cordoned off to prevent any secondary incident”, the agency added.
