Breaking: Keystone bank building collapse in Lagos, One dies

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

Atleast one person has been confirmed dead when a building owned by a commercial bank, Keystone bank, collapsed in Lagos state.

The incident, theguild gathered, occurred on Saturday evening when artisans were completing renovation works on the ill-fated building.

At site of the collapsed building in Palmgrove axis, the trapped adult male labourer identified as Ezekiel Ajibola, 35yrs old, was extracted from beneath the collapsed structure by the combined effort of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and Lagos State Fire Service.