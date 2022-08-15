BREAKING: Kenyan electoral commission declares Ruto winner of presidential election

The Kenyan electoral body, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), has declared former Deputy President and candidate of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Williams Ruto, president-elect after winning the 2022 poll in the country.

Ruto was declared winner of the presidential election after polling 233, 211 votes more than his main opponent, Raila Odinga, during the election that determines successor to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The deputy president, during the election, had over 7 million votes as against the over 6 million that was recorded for Odinga, who had been competing for the seat over the years.

The results of the election held barely a weeke ago was announced by the Chairman of IEBC, Wafula Chebukati, on Monday after completing the sorting and counting of the ballots.

MORE. DETAILS SOON

