Breaking: Kano Govt. appoints Aminu Ado-Bayero as new Emir

By Temitope

By NewsDesk,

The Kano State Government has announced appointment of previous Emir of Bichi, Aminu Ado-Bayero, as new Emir of the Kano Emirate.

Ado-Bayero’s choice came on heels of its sacking of former emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II, who was dethroned following a prolonged tussle with the state government.

The Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji, stated that the son of late Emir Ado Bayero had been selected to take Sanusi’s place as Emir of Kano.

Alhaji, who made the revelation on Monday, in presence of the Kano Emirate kingmakers, traditional rulers and stakeholders in the state, reiterated that the appointment had been made in line with provisions of the Emirate Council Law, 2019, Section 11 (1), which empowered the Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, to appoint a new emir as he deemed fit.

