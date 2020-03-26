Breaking: Kano announces total lockdown over coronavirus

By Idowu Abdullahi,

Following daily increase in cases of coronavirus with one mortality in the country, the Kano State Government has announced that it has concluded plans to effect total lock-down of the state to curtail the spread of COVID-19, saying the state would work with Federal government in supporting its drive of fighting the pestilence.

It explained that the option of total lock-down had become imperative with growing concerns among its citizens coupled with primary responsibility of state government which places emphasis on protection of lives and properties of its citizens, and that it would do all in its capacity to stem the tide of the global pandemic.

The state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, noted that though his administration has put up measures carefully designed to manage and contain the deadly pandemic within its domain, the state still needs to take stringent action like that of total lock-down as a way to prevent possible carriers of the virus into the state.

Ganduje, in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, also revealed that all routes in and out of the state will be shut, including the Mallam Aminu Kano Airport from March 27, 2020, adding that his government would stop at nothing in protecting the citizens and ensuring their safety from health threats posed by the virus.

He urged the citizens to help the government in its fight against the pestilence by adhering to safety and precautionary measures as advised by health experts and major stakeholders, saying citizens should stay at home and respect directives on social distancing while reporting cases of sickness to nearest health facilities in the state.