BREAKING: Kaduna Govt. releases three more Covid-19 patients after recovery

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The three patients were among the six cases that had tested positive for Covid-19 but the latest results of tests showed that they have recovered, testing negative twice and have now been discharged.

Efforts by the Kaduna State Government to exclude the state from coronavirus ravaged states have yielded success following the discharge of three patients who have recovered from the virus.

Dr. Amina Mohammed-Baloni, in a statement on Friday, added that this brings the number of persons released from the state isolation centers to four within the week. Confirming discharge of the three cases, Commissioner for Health,

Mohammed-Baloni said: “Presently, we now have only two cases of Covid-19 that are yet to be discharged and we look forward to being able to do soon”.

The commissioner, however, said: “I wish to acknowledge the sterling efforts of the medical team, surveillance teams, members of the Emergency Operations Committee and other stakeholders involved in the efforts of the Ministry of Health to manage and contain Covid-19.

“The Kaduna State Government wishes to remind residents of Kaduna State that it is safer and cheaper to observe preventive measures than to treat Covid-19.

“Citizens are advised to wash their hands regularly with soap and water and scrupulously observe social distancing. They should also avoid large gatherings and stay at home, except it is absolutely necessary to go out. Wherever they are, they should also practice respiratory hygiene”.