PoliticsTop Story

BREAKING: INEC declares Uzodinma winner of Imo guber poll

Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

Hopes of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to claim Imo State leadership from the governor, Hope Uzodinma, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been dashed after Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the incumbent winner of the gubernatorial election in the state.

Uzodinma was declared winner by INEC after defeating his main challenger, the PDP candidate, Samuel Anyanwu, with a margin of over 400,000 votes cast during the exercise held across the state.

Announcing the result on Sunday after over 12 hours of collation, the Returning Officer for the election, Prof Abayomi Fashina, declared that Uzodinma polled 540,308 votes as against Anyanwu, who scored 71,503 votes.

Fashina added that the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, Nneji Achonu, polled 64,081 after all results were collated from the local governments.

With the result, the INEC returning officer announced that the incumbent governor has been returned elected after satisfying all requirements of electoral law, saying, That you Hope Uzodimma of APC having satisfied the law is hereby returned elected.

MORE DETAILS SOON

