BREAKING: INEC declares Adeleke winner of Osun guber poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ademola Adeleke, winner of the Osun governorship election after polling more votes than the incumbent governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, during the 2022 election in the state.

Adeleke was declared by the electoral umpire after polling 403,372 votes as against the 374, 921 votes recorded by the state governor, Oyetola, during the exercise across Osun.

Of the 30 local governments, the PDP candidate, according to INEC, had more votes than other candidates in 17 local governments while the state governor, who was seeking a second term in office, could only poll better votes than others in the 13 other councils.

Announcing results of the poll after several hours on Sunday, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, said that he has certified the requirements of the country’s electoral act.

