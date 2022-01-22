Breaking: Ikeja installs new monarch, begins traditional rites for 9yrs empty palace

After nine years of interregnum, the Ikeja kingdom’s vacant throne has been filled with the installation of a prince and a real estate expert, Tajudeen Muritala, as the new traditional ruler for the capital of Lagos State.

Muritala was installed after the royal families entitled to the throne picked him as their preferred candidate for the vacant stool and asked the kingmakers to embark on the traditional rites that certify him as the new Olu of Ikeja.

The installation of the real estate expert as the traditional ruler on Saturday followed the vacancy that had left the kingdom without any monarch after three brothers earlier handed the baton to decide among themselves who succeed the last monarch, Oba Rafiu Amore, could not reach an agreement on who represents their family.

MORE DETAILS SOON

