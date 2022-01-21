BREAKING: IGP deploys CP Alabi to Lagos, replaces AIG Odunmosu

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba, has approved the redeployment of Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, to Lagos Command and take over from Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Hakeem Odumosu, as the commissioner of police for the state.

Alabi, who was until his redeployment the Bauchi State Police boss, was expected to resume at the Lagos Command, Ikeja next Monday, January 24th, to commence work and improve on the security of the state.

Meanwhile, Baba has also directed that Odumosu, who was recently promoted to the rank of AIG, should resume at the Force headquarters in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja for onward redeployment.

