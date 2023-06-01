BREAKING: Gbajabiamila to take Tinubu’s COS job, forgo Rep. seat

After several hours of.meetings and consultations, President Bola Tinubu has made his first appointment, picking the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as the president’s Chief Of Staff.

The decision to pick the Gbajabiamila was said to have been made by the president after evaluating all possible candidates aspiring for the post among his loyalists.

Gbajabiamila, who was yet to receive his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), would have to forgo his election into the House of Representatives for the sixth term.

This development would also create another opportunity for other aspirants within the party that had shelved their ambition to represent Surulere constituency 1 at the House of Representatives.

Sources said that Gbajabiamila was picked by the president after a final meeting with stakeholders that ended on Thursday morning at the Villa in Abuja.

She added that Tinubu’s decision to picked the speaker ahead of James Faleke, who represents Ikeja Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives and handled his campaign effective, was to get someone that could assist him persuade lawmakers in the National Assembly to accept his proposals.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

