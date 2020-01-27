Breaking: Herdsmen kill 10 during fresh attack on Plateau community

By NewsDesk

No fewer than 10 persons have been reportedly killed, while scored were injured and property worth millions of Naira were destroyed after Fulani herdsmen attacked Kwatas community in Bokkos Loca Government of Plateau State.

The attack came weeks after gunmen suspected to be herdsmen killed at least 12 persons and injured scores of others in neighboring Kulben village in Mangu Local Government, Plateau State.

Kwatas, the hometown of ex-speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Titus Alams, is located few meters away from Plateau State University, was reportedly attacked by the herdsmen at about 9 pm on Sunday evening, displacing thousands of residents.

A resident of the community told our correspondent that no fewer than 10 corpses were evacuated from the community to a mortuary in Bokkos town, hours after the gunmen had left.

It would be recalled that days after the Kulben attack, seven suspects were arrested with the assistance of vigilante group in Kwatas village for their involvement in the attacks.

After the arrest, suspects were allegedly moved to Plateau State Government House on directives of the Deputy Governor, Sonni Tyoden.

It is not clear whether the suspects were handed over to police or not, however, sources said that the Chairman of Bokkos Local Government, Yusuf Machen, recently held a meeting with Fulani herdsmen leaders in Bokkos, where he expressed his displeasure over activities within the council.

Other reasons for the meetings were yet to be verified but the source links it to the alleged murder of some of their subjects in reprisals after the Kulben attack.

No official comment has been made on the attack by the Plateau State Police Command or the Plateau State Government as at Press time.