Breaking: Police shoots Sahara reporter publisher during protest in Abuja

The publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, was reported to have been shot by an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) identify lied as Stone during a demonstration to demand an end to insurgency, banditry, and other criminalities across the country.

Sowore, a former presidential aspirant, was said to have been shot by the law enforcement officers on the right side of his hip by the officer deployed to enforce law and order at the Unity Fountain, the venue of the protests.

Before the protester’s arrival on Monday at the fountain, the police officers were alleged to have occupied the space and directed the agitators to leave and that the demonstration will not hold within the premises.

Aside from the publisher, other demonstrators under the aegis of Revolution Now were also reported to have sustained gunshot wounds after the law enforcement officers shot to disperse protesters that defied the scorching sun to agitate for a better society across Nigeria.

Sowore, who confirmed the incident through his official Twitter account on Monday, said he was shot by a police officer at the Unity Fountain in Abuja.

Unraveling the identity of the officer who shot him, Sowore said, “Just been shot by a police officer, ACP Atine at the Unity Fountain in Abuja. #RevolutionNow Let the struggle continue even if they take my life! #BuhariMustGo”

