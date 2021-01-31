Report on Interest
The Guild

The Guild

The Guild
Breaking: Foremost industrialist, Umaru Saro, dies after brief illness in Lagos

By Idowu Abdullahi

By The Guild

Foremost industrialist, Umaru Saro, has reportedly died of coronavirus complications.

The Ilorin-born, Lagos-based billionaire and leading industrialist was said to have breathed his last in a Lagos hospital where he was being treated of the deadly respiratory disease on Sunday evening.

The deceased business mogul was said to be friends with some high and mighty in the society including Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Alhaji Rasak Okoya, Chief Alex Duduyemi, Hajia Bola Shagaya.

Saro was survived by his wife, Atinuke, who is a popular socialite, children and grand children.

Details shortly…

The Guild
