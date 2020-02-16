Breaking: Fire guts Apongbon market on Lagos Island

By News Desk

Property worth millions of Naira were on Sunday destroyed when fire gutted popular Apongbon market in Lagos Island.

Though the cause of the inferno is unknown but theguild gathered that Apongbon – Ebute Ero Underbridge section of the market, went up in flames at about 11 am.

Eyewitness to Theguild that officials of Lagos State Fire service and policemen attached to a special formation, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), were already at the scene battling to salvage the situation.

Confirming the inferno, Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed that the fire emanated from one of the containerized stores at the market.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, the cause of the flames could not be ascertained before it escalated towards other shops that are filled with goods worth millions of Naira.

He said: “Fire fighting operations concluded. Recovery and post-fire assessment ongoing. We urged residents of Lagos to remain calm”.