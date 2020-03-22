Breaking: FG suspends media briefing on coronavirus after cases jump

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Federal Government has announced another three cases of coronavirus, increasing the number confirmed cases in Nigeria from 23 to 26.

According to the government, the three new cases were currently quarantined at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba, Lagos state.

Also, the apex government disclosed that in order to comply with its own directives on gathering, all media briefing has been suspended and updates on coronavirus cases would be revealed through statements.

The announcement came hours after Oyo State Government confirmed its first case, which initially increased the cases already recorded in Nigeria from 22 to 23.

Confirming the new cases, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday, disclosed that these three persons, who tested positive to the virus, had a history of travelling to high-risk countries in the last seven days.

With the new confirmations, Lagos has now recorded more of the confirmed cases in Nigeria. And of these cases, two persons have been discharged after attaining full recovery.

A breakdown by NCDC indicated that Lagos currently seats atop of states with the highest number of cases, recording 19 and is closely followed by Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja with three cases.

Also on the list is Ogun State that had recorded two cases and was currently followed by Oyo and Ekiti states that have recorded one case each.

The centre said: “A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities”.