BREAKING: FG confirms second Coronavirus case In Nigeria

By News Desk

The Federal Government has confirmed the second Coronavirus case, barely three days after three persons tested negative to the deadly virus in Lagos State.

Confirming the new case, Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, on Monday during a press briefing, said that the new case was discovered lately.

The Minister said: “Today, March 9th, I can confirm to you that we now have one more case of #COVID19 in Nigeria, increasing the number of confirmed cases to two.

“The new case is an Ogun State contact of the index case, one of 40 persons in isolation being closely monitored. But I can confirm to you that the new case is clinically stable.”

While noting that the virus could have spread in Nigeria, the minister said: “One of the important response strategies at the containment stage has been to identify all contacts, ensure their strict isolation, and to follow up daily with checks for any symptoms of the disease.

“Following recent experience from other countries and evident from newly published studies on non-symptomatic infections, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), advised that samples should be taken from all contacts of the index case for testing. It is in this process that these two cases were detected.”

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) added that the new case had was already isolated and was discovered during a routine test of all contacts of the index case.

Since the first case was confirmed in Lagos, the NCDC said it has been supporting the Ogun State Emergency Operations Centre to respond accordingly.

It, therefore, urged Nigerians not to panic as the situation was under control and take necessary measures to protect themselves from the virus.