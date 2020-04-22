BREAKING: El-rufai recovers from coronavirus after testing negative

Report on Interest

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir Elrufa, has recovered from coronavirus infection after two different test results indicated negative, barely four weeks after going under isolation for contracting the disease in the state.

El-rufai became the six coronavirus patient to be discharged by medical officials in the state, after five others that were released earlier to reunite with their families.
The governor, who confirmed his status on Wednesday, added that though he had recovered but does not wish any of his enemies undergo the pain he went through in the last four months.
He noted that with his recovery, the emphasis would be placed on the prevention and treatment of affected residents to ensure the state is removed from the list of coronavirus affected states.

 

“I am relieved by my recovery.  With the privilege of life, sound health, and the support and prayers of our citizens, I will continue to lead the Kaduna State Government’s efforts to ensure that as few of our people as possible get infected by COVID-19 and that those who do can receive adequate and timely care and treatment. Our emphasis is rightly on prevention because it is the prudent thing to do to save lives, given the limited capacity of our health system.
“I am delighted by the recovery of four other COVID-19 cases who were discharged last week which was followed yesterday with the discharge of a fifth patient. On Monday, we received the sad news of three more positive cases in Kaduna State. They will receive the best care that our dedicated health professionals can muster and we wish them a speedy recovery from COVID-19.
“We must all work hard to ensure that we keep COVID-19 out of Kaduna State. We have lower infection rates than expected due to the stringent measures we imposed in our state, but we cannot let our guards down. We are in dangerous times. This disease is a threat to our humanity, our lives, and livelihoods. As someone that has experienced it, I will not wish it on my worst enemy” the governor added.
