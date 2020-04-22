BREAKING: El-rufai recovers from coronavirus after testing negative

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir Elrufa, has recovered from coronavirus infection after two different test results indicated negative, barely four weeks after going under isolation for contracting the disease in the state.

El-rufai became the six coronavirus patient to be discharged by medical officials in the state, after five others that were released earlier to reunite with their families.

The governor, who confirmed his status on Wednesday, added that though he had recovered but does not wish any of his enemies undergo the pain he went through in the last four months.

He noted that with his recovery, the emphasis would be placed on the prevention and treatment of affected residents to ensure the state is removed from the list of coronavirus affected states.