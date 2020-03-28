Breaking: El-rufai tests positive to coronavirus

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasru El-rufal, has tested positive to coronavirus and embarked on self-isolation to prevent members of his family from getting infected by the disease.

With his status, the number of governors that have tested positive to the deadly virus in the country, has increased to two cases.

The governor, who disclosed his status on his official social media handle on Saturday, stressed that he has accepted outcome of the test and would abide by measures outlined by National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) since outbreak of the disease in the country.

According to the statement, he is in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the NCDC for someone that is not showing symptoms.

“Malam Nasir elrufai appeals to the people of Kaduna State to continue to closely observe the preventive measures already announced.

“It is most important that everybody should do their utmost to stay safe, stay home and stay alive”.