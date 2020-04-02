Breaking: Delta Gov orders investigation into alleged killing during lockdown

By Temitope Akintoye,

The Delta State Government has ordered immediate investigation into reports of alleged killing of a 28 year old man by soldiers in the state for flouting government lockdown directives and coming out of his house.

It was alleged that the victim, Joseph Pessu, had been shot dead by military operatives on enforcement duty in the Ugbuwangue area of Warri region in the state, following which resident youths had taken to streets in reprisal attacks for the killing.

The state Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, affirmed that soldiers had been deployed to the state with aim to enforce resident compliance with the stay-at-home directive and that such reports of extra-judicial killings were worrisome.

Aniagwu, through tweets released on the state government official tweeter handle on Thursday, gave assurances that investigations would be made into the incident and that all who were ound to be culpable in the killing would be punished according to law.

He disclosed that a delegation had been sent to family of the deceased to commiserate with them on their loss and appealed to Ugbuwangue residents to remain calm and eschew violence, saying that government would ensure that justice was served on all participants in the day’s events.

“The state government has sent a delegation to the family of the deceased young man to condole with them over the loss of their son. Military authorities have also been contacted to carry out an immediate and thorough investigation into the killing”.

More details soon.