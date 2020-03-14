BREAKING: Death toll from Iran Coronavirus outbreak jumps after 24hrs

By News Desk

No fewer than 97 persons have been confirmed dead by the Iranian Government, following the outbreak of deadly Coronavirus disease in the country.

The 97 persons died within 24 hours, increasing the death toll since the outbreak of the deadly virus in country from 514 to 611 patients.

Earlier, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 1,289 new cases emerged, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 11,364.

Jahanpour added that a total of 3,529 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus, saying, most new cases, he added, were in the provinces of Tehran, Qom, Gilan, Isfahan and Mazandaran.

The global death toll is now around 4,950, with more than 132,500 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), which has declared the outbreak a global pandemic.