BREAKING: Dangote cement truck kills six in Lagos after crashing

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Atleast six persons have been confirmed dead and one other severely injured when an articulated truck owned by Dangote Group crushed a commercial vehicle in Epe Local Government, Lagos State.

The Guild gathered that the truck with an unknown number plate was conveying several bags of cement when it lost control and fell on a seven-seater Opel vehicle with a number plate: SMK-312 ES and crushed the occupants.

Our correspondent learned that the officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and Nigerian Police were at the scene to ensure recovery of the deceased from the crushed vehicle.

Confirming the number of casualties recorded during the accident on Tuesday evening, Director-General of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed that recovery operation was still ongoing, adding that the deceased will be transported to the mortuary for processing.

“On arrival at the above scene, a Dangote Cement silo truck with unknown registration number was discovered to have fallen on a fully-loaded commercial taxi OPEL car with registration number SMK-312ES.

“Investigations revealed that a total of 7 people were in the crushed car with 6 of them having lost their lives on or shortly after an impact while efforts are ongoing by the response team to extricate the single adult man who is alive but remains trapped beneath the silo truck.

“We also wish to appeal to members of the public to comply with the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines laid down by the Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwoolu, to avoid endangering themselves as well as the rescue workers who are already operating under extremely challenging conditions” the LASEMA boss added.