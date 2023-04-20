BREAKING: Court mandates petroleum workers to suspend strike

The National industrial Court sitting in Abuja has mandated the Petroleum AND Natural Gas Senior Staff Association Of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) to immediately suspend ongoing strike embarked upon over trade dispute.

The court said that the strike be put on hold pending the hearing and determination of the motions filed before it by Mobil in the overall interest of the country.

In a ruling delivered by Justice Olufunke Anuwe on Thursday, the striking workers would be made to appear before the court next month, May 5th.

Anuwe granted an accelerated hearing and ordered that the order of the Court, the originating processes and the Motion on Notice be immediately served on the Petroleum Union and adjourned the case to the 5th of May 2023 for a definite hearing.

From facts, the applicants- MOBIL PRODUCING NIGERIA UNLIMITED through their Counsel, Inam Wilson (SAN) had filed a Motion Ex-parte dated 19th of April 2023 and sought for AN INTERIM ORDER compelling and directing PENGASSAN and its members who are employees of the Applicant to forthwith cease, desist, terminate, or suspend the strike, or industrial action embarked upon by the Respondent in compliance with Section 17(1)(c) of the Trade Disputes Act Cap. T18 LFN 2004, pending the hearing and determination of the Originating Motion.

Likewise, AN INTERIM ORDER restraining the Respondent, by themselves or through their member, agents, servants, privies, affiliates, or associates, or through any other person(s), howsoever described, from unlawfully embarking on or continuing with any strike or industrial action in any manner whatsoever or howsoever described against the Applicant pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice filed 20/4/2023.

