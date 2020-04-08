BREAKING: Coronavirus positive 66yrs old British national dies in Lagos

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

A 66 years old British national has been confirmed dead by Lagos State Government after been isolated in the state center for contracting coronavirus.

With the death of the British national, the total number of casualties recorded in Lagos State since the virus broke out has increased to three.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, confirmed an increase in the death toll in a statement posted on its official social media handle on Wednesday, disclosing that the deceased had a foreign travel history before arriving Lagos State.

Abayomi explained that the deceased 66 years old British national left India via Dubai in United Arab Emirate (UAE) before arriving Lagos last month.

He disclosed that the total number of confirmed cases in Lagos has increased to 130 after 10 cases were recorded in the state on Tuesday.

According to him, efforts by the medical team in Lagos yielded fruitful result with the discharge of a female patient after she fully recovered from the virus and this brings the number of discharged patients to 32.

While appealing to residents to continuously adhere to preventive measures outlined by medical experts, the commissioner stressed that the lockdown was specifically designed by the Federal and State Governments to prevent community infection and flatten the circle of coronavirus.