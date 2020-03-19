Breaking: Buhari’s daughter under self-isolation over coronavirus

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter has been confirmed to self-isolation after returning to the country from United Kingdom.

The daughter of the President was subjected to self-isolation following Minister Of Health, the Presidential Task force on Coronavirus and National Centre on Disease Control (NCDC) advise after returning to the country from United Kingdom.

Confirming her isolation, Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, on Thursday, stressed that she did not display any symptoms but the isolation was to prevent possible infection of other.

Though she did not state which of the President daughter was subjected to self-isolation, but in a message on her social media handle, urged Nigerians to adhere strictly to safety tips on Coronavirus.

She said: “Good afternoon Nigerians,

Earlier today my daughter returned from the United Kingdom being among the high burden listed countries of coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Based on the advice of the Hon. Minister Of Health , Presidential Task force on COVID – 19 and that of NCDC, She is on Self Isolation, not because she displayed any symptoms of the Covid-19.

“Please I urge all parents to do the same if possible as prevention is better than cure. Similarly, I have shut down my office for two weeks with immediate effect while essential staff can work from home as a result of some Staff who recently returned from the UK .

“I commend the North Western Governors including Niger and Kwara on preventive measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 at their security meeting yesterday in Kaduna.

“Let’s keep following the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC, which encourages maintaining social distancing, high hygiene culture through regular washing of hands with soaps and sanitizers.

“Let’s adopt preventive measures and ensure the safety of our families and that of General public.

“We will overcome the Covid-19 pandemic if we all take the necessary precautions at the same time !”