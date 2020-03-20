Breaking: Buhari breaks silence on coronavirus, commends health officials

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday broke silence over outbreak on coronavirus in the country, apparently yielding to the yearnings of Nigerians that have continuously demanded that he address the nation publicly.

The president’s statement came hours after his daughter was placed under self-quarantine following his return to the country from United Kingdom (UK), a country considered to have high number of citizens infected with the deadly disease.

In a statement on his social media handle on Friday, he explained that his silence since outbreak of coronavirus was because of the confidence he had in State Governors, health officials and other members of his cabinet who had been working tirelessly to ensure the country gets over the pandemic.

The President stressed that the safety of lives and property remain key to his administration, saying thiswas reasons he inaugurated a Taskforce on coronavirus pandemic

Buhari said: “Protecting Nigerians from the Coronavirus is a key priority for us as a Government. We have the Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) working round-the-clock with several other agencies, as well as State Governments, to ensure this.

“I have absolute confidence in the relevant Ministers in the cabinet, the Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus which I recently established, and the officials of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), who are all providing constant updates and professional counsel”.