BREAKING: Buhari addresses Nigerians on coronavirus today

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

President Muhammadu Buhari has concluded plans to address Nigerians over outbreak of coronavirus today, apparently yielding to yearnings of the citizens that had demanded that he address the nation.

The President, in a bid to rekindle the hopes of Nigerians and debunk claims that he had contracted coronavirus, will address the nation Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 7pm.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Fem Adesina, confirmed the planned broadcast in a statement made available to newsmen.

He said: “Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the broadcast”.