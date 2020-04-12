BREAKING: Awawa Cult group, robbers lockdown Lagos communities

By Monsurudeen Olwoopejo

Activities in Agege Local Government, Lagos State was on Sunday evening halted after a notorious cult group popularly called Awawa Boys lockdown streets in the council, attacked residents and traders within the axis.

Also in Onipetesi axis of Ikeja Local Government, robbers were to have stormed the community and instructed residents to immediately tender whatever they have in their possession to them.

Our correspondent gathered that the lockdown started at about 8 pm when some of the residents and traders that deal in foodstuff were returning home from their businesses and others sat at the entrance of their various houses to share memories of previous Easter celebrations.

The attack came hours after some hoodlums stormed Alimosho and Ifako-Ijaiye Local Governments during the day, attacked houses, loot shops, and carted away goods, an action attributed to 14-day lockdown placed on Ogun and Lagos states by President Muhammadu Buhari to flatten the curve of coronavirus in the country.

Like the Lockdown experienced in Alimosho and Ifako-Ijaiye local governments, the members of the deadly cult groups stormed the communities in large numbers and dispossessed residents of their property.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that some of the communities that have turned to ghost towns in Agege axis were Balogun, Alhaja streets and its environs, Oke-koto, Agbalaya, new Oko-Oba Estate, Markaz and Amoo in Agege axis.

A resident told our correspondent that the entire communities in Agege were currently under a siege and the Nigerian Police was yet to respond to distress calls.

He said: “Presently, Oniwaya, Dopemu and Capitol Road are under siege of Awawa boys and the aim behind their action is to conduct house-to-house robbery. I have call police but no response from any of the close stations like Dopemu, Elere and Pencima Police Stations yet”.

Another resident added that members of the cult group, who were armed with guns and machete, attacked and injured residents that did not yield to their demands.

Investigations by our correspondent revealed that the group also extended their operations to Ile-Epo axis, forcing residents to scamper for safety.

In a video obtained by theGuild, a female resident, who spoke passionately, accused the Nigerian Police of aiding the perpetrators to rob them of their property in Oke-Koto, Agunbiade, Ayanwole communities.

She said: “We have called the police for the past one hour but they are yet to arrive. No one is here to help us apprehend or chase the boys away from our community. Our lives are no more secure right now”.

In a letter posted on the social media handle of the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a woman, Mrs Samuel, said: “Please are you aware of the societal unrest in Pleasure, Ile-Epo, Abule-Egba, Ekoro, Meiran axis of the Alimosho local government”.

Referring to the robbers, who were youths, Samuel added: “these boys are making living hell and the Disco handling our communities is aiding and abetting them by not giving us power supply especially at night.

“Men have become their own vigilantes by staying outside their houses to watch out for anything funny. These boys go from street to street, house to house, door to door. Mr governor please find a solution. These boys fail to understand that they’re also robbing from the poor”, she added.

MORE DETAILS LATER