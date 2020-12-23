BREAKING: ASUU ends nine months industrial action, students to return classrooms

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has suspended it’s over nine months of industrial actions, following Federal Government assurance that all issues raised by the lecturers would be addressed.

ASUU added that its members would return to classrooms on Thursday, 24th, December, ending a protracted industrial action that started, to impact knowledge on the students and contribute towards the fulfillment of their dreams,

Announcing the suspension of the strike during a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, ASUU National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, described the suspension as conditional, saying, the lecturers could boycott classrooms if the government decided not to fulfill its promises.

Ogunyemi explained that the development followed consultations with the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) after reviewing the offers presented before them by the apex government.

The president noted that the reopening of the schools, considering the COVID-19 pandemic, lies with the Federal Government and Senate of the varsities.

MORE DETAILS LATER