Breaking: Arsenal manager, Arteta, tests positive to Coronavirus

By News Desk

Manager of Arsenal Football Club, Mikel Arteta, has tested positive for coronavirus, after the club closed its training ground over outbreak of the deadly disease.

Also, club staff, who had recent contact with Arteta, have been directed by the management to embark on self-isolation to prevent further spread of the disease.

Aside from Arsenal, Manchester City defender, Benjamin Mendy, has embarked on self-isolation as a precaution after a member of his family was admitted to hospital displaying symptoms of coronavirus.

In Leicester City, three of the first-team players have also embarked on self-isolation after showing symptoms of deadly virus during random test.

Following these announcements, the Premier League board has concluded plans to hold an emergency club meeting on Friday to discuss future fixtures.

“This is really disappointing but I took the test after feeling poorly,” said Spaniard Arteta, 37. “I will be at work as soon as I’m allowed.”

Arsenal managing director, Vinai Venkatesham, said the management expects a “significant number of people” will self-isolate, including first-team staff and coaches. The health of our people and the wider public is our priority and that is where our focus is.

“We are in active dialogue with all the relevant people to manage this situation appropriately, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows”.