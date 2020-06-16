Breaking: Appeal Court affirms Oshiomhole’s suspension as APC chairman

An Appeal Court sitting in Abuja has upheld the suspension of former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The court in its ruling said that the suit filed before it by Oshiomhole to affirm his qualification as the party chairman lack merit and upheld an earlier judgement on the case.

In a judgement delivered on Tuesday evening which came barely three months after a High court ruled that Oshiomhole should desist from parading himself as APC chairman, the court withdrew his security aides and others.

Ruling on the interlocutory appeal filed by Oshiomhole, the appellate court upheld the decision of a high court delivered by Justice Danlami Senchi, the court unanimously held that the earlier court had territorial jurisdiction to have entertained the suit earlier.

In a judgement delivered by Justice Eunice Onyemanam, the court predicated its decision on the ground that the former governor as the first appellant is based in Abuja while the APC also has its national headquarters in the capital city.

In the judgment on the second appeal delivered by Justice Mohammed Lamido, the court disagreed with the embattled chairman that their right to a fair hearing was breached by the trial court.

Lamido stated that there was no basis for the two appellants to have argued that they were denied fair hearing by a lower court during proceedings and held that the suspension of Oshiomole from Ward 10 of Etsako local government of Edo state was ratified at the ward, local and state government level as required by law.

According to the court, the identity of those who suspended him was not in doubt because in their unchallenged affidavit they made it clear that they were party members and officers of the party, therefore the appeal lacks merit.