Breaking: APC dissolves NWC, appoints Yobe governor as chairman caretaker committee

In a bid to resolve the leadership crisis rocking All Progressives Congress (APC), the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) has dissolved its National Working Committee (NWC), to restore sanity.

To avoid any vacuum in party administration, a caretaker committee was inaugurated and would be chaired by Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, with a mandate to supervise an extraordinary national convention expected to hold later in the year.

These formed part of decisions taken on Thursday at the APC National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja which was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and others. The party took the decision to dissolve its NWC based on the recommendations of President Buhari that the crisis rocking the party must be addressed to stair the APC sheep ahead of the elections expected to hold in Edo and Ondo states. Other recommendations by the President includes immediate discontinuation of all pending litigations against the party and its members, as well as the ratification of the party’s governorship primary election recently conducted in Edo State which was won by Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

The governor was immediately sworn in at the meeting by the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami. Earlier before the meeting, a detachment of the Nigerian Police Force had sealed the party’s national secretariat in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The seal on APC secretariat came barely two days after the premises was sealed on the orders of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Party officials that had resumed for work at about 9am met two Toyota Hilux patrol vans and two Peugeot 604 cars stationed at strategic positions around the party’s secretariat.

Minutes later, members of staff at the secretariat who had arrived early were asked to move out of their offices and not to return until order wise told.