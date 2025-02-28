BREAKING: Akpoti-Uduaghan accuses Akpabio of sexual harassment

Few days to her probe, the lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment.

This comes after her highly publicized confrontation with Senate President Godswill Akpabio, which led to her referral to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions for disciplinary action over misconduct.

Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged that Akpabio made unwanted and inappropriate advances towards her, and also issued threatening statements against her.

The Kogi lawmaker, who disclosed this during an interview on a popular television program yesterday, recalled receiving multiple threatening phone calls from Akpabio, warning her against exposing him.

According to her the Senate President made suggestive remarks during a birthday tour of his residence, which she attended with her husband.

Akpoti-Uduaghan also claimed that, during a private meeting in his office, the Senate President implicitly suggested that he could provide her with benefits in return for personal indulgences.

“Akpabio whispered to me that I could spend quiet time with him in his house. He told me he could approve anything for me as long as I make him happy,” she alleged.

“I was told in clear terms that I could go down if I dared speak out,” the lawmaker added.

While answering to questions from the interviewer, Akpoti-Uduaghan maintained that her disagreement with the senate president, extends beyond legislative disagreements, stating, “This is not just about politics; it is about gender-based harassment and intimidation.”

These emerging accusations leveled against Akpabio, adds to an already heated dispute between the two lawmakers, which initially stemmed from a disagreement over her Senate seat.

The Guild previously reported that she had filed a ₦100 billion defamation lawsuit against Akpabio and one of his aides over alleged defamatory remarks.

Few day ago, Akpoti-Uduaghan, who has faced both backlash and commendation for her actions, revealed that she had initially refrained from publicly commenting on the issue, but has now decided to speak out.

Her recent claims have sparked widespread concern over the treatment of female lawmakers in Nigeria, with activists and rights groups demanding a full investigation into the allegations.