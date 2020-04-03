BREAKING: 4,000 British citizens seek evacuation from Nigeria amid coronavirus outbreak

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Worried by the increase in coronavirus cases in Nigeria, 4,000 United Kingdom citizens in the country have applied to be evacuated back to their home country.

The application came after death toll from coronavirus cases jumped to 3,600 in the United Kingdom, an increase which has forced Queen Elizabeth II to approve a State-broadcast in order to douse the tension among the citizens.

Statistics of British citizens seeking to return home was released on Friday by the High Commission in Nigeria.

While appealing to the stranded citizens, the High Commission stressed that the evacuation program was for citizens that were in the country on a short-term visit.

In the statement released on its official social media handle, the commission hinted that evacuation plans were already been intensified including a direct flight to United Kingdom.